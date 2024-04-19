Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO] moved up 7.98: Why It’s Important

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: SECO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.92%.

Over the last 12 months, SECO stock dropped by -43.27%. The one-year Secoo Holding Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.81. The average equity rating for SECO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $0.52 million, with 1.31 million shares outstanding and 1.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 273.94K shares, SECO stock reached a trading volume of 3019345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SECO shares is $209.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SECO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2019.

SECO Stock Performance Analysis:

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, SECO shares dropped by -8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4454, while it was recorded at 0.3717 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5440 for the last 200 days.

SECO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SECO.

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SECO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SECO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SECO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.