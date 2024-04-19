Market cap of Zhongchao Inc [ZCMD] reaches 10.76M – now what?

Zhongchao Inc [NASDAQ: ZCMD] gained 5.84% or 0.08 points to close at $1.45 with a heavy trading volume of 1835294 shares.

The daily chart for ZCMD points out that the company has recorded -86.57% loss over the past six months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 350.14K shares, ZCMD reached to a volume of 1835294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zhongchao Inc [ZCMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zhongchao Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZCMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

Trading performance analysis for ZCMD stock

Zhongchao Inc [ZCMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.49. With this latest performance, ZCMD shares dropped by -7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZCMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for Zhongchao Inc [ZCMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3995, while it was recorded at 1.4440 for the last single week of trading, and 7.4970 for the last 200 days.

Zhongchao Inc [ZCMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zhongchao Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.71 and a Current Ratio set at 10.66.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zhongchao Inc [ZCMD]

The top three institutional holders of ZCMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ZCMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ZCMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.