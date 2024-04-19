For T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW], Analyst sees a rise to $120. What next?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] loss -2.40% or -2.67 points to close at $108.72 with a heavy trading volume of 2484714 shares.

The daily chart for TROW points out that the company has recorded 7.91% gains over the past six months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, TROW reached to a volume of 2484714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROW shares is $112.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROW stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $92 to $114. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2024, representing the official price target for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $105, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on TROW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.63.

Trading performance analysis for TROW stock

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.65. With this latest performance, TROW shares dropped by -5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.49 for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.42, while it was recorded at 112.33 for the last single week of trading, and 108.47 for the last 200 days.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. go to 0.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]

The top three institutional holders of TROW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TROW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TROW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.