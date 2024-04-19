Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Stock trading around $9.40 per share: What’s Next?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.05%.

Over the last 12 months, CWK stock rose by 0.53%. The one-year Cushman & Wakefield plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.26. The average equity rating for CWK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.14 billion, with 227.28 million shares outstanding and 207.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, CWK stock reached a trading volume of 2786489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Cushman & Wakefield plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.62.

CWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, CWK shares dropped by -2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 9.51 for the last single week of trading, and 9.22 for the last 200 days.

CWK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cushman & Wakefield plc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CWK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CWK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.