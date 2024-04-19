BGC Group Inc [BGC] is 4.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BGC Group Inc [NASDAQ: BGC] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.56 at the close of the session, up 0.53%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, BGC reached a trading volume of 2495697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BGC Group Inc [BGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGC shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Group Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.64.

How has BGC stock performed recently?

BGC Group Inc [BGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, BGC shares dropped by -5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for BGC Group Inc [BGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 7.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.30 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for BGC Group Inc [BGC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Group Inc go to 20.48%.

Insider trade positions for BGC Group Inc [BGC]

The top three institutional holders of BGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.