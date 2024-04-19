Accenture plc [ACN] fell -9.95% so far this year. What now?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $316.00.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2995406 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Accenture plc stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.13%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for ACN stock reached $198.68 billion, with 628.27 million shares outstanding and 627.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, ACN reached a trading volume of 2995406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Accenture plc [ACN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $388.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $426, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on ACN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 7.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.26.

How has ACN stock performed recently?

Accenture plc [ACN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, ACN shares dropped by -16.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.09 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 356.69, while it was recorded at 314.63 for the last single week of trading, and 333.21 for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc [ACN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings analysis for Accenture plc [ACN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 7.58%.

Insider trade positions for Accenture plc [ACN]

The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ACN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ACN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.