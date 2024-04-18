Spectaire Holdings Inc [SPEC] is -52.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Spectaire Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SPEC] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -2.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.78.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 54032854 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spectaire Holdings Inc stands at 54.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 24.27%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for SPEC stock reached $11.97 million, with 15.34 million shares outstanding and 11.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 130.35K shares, SPEC reached a trading volume of 54032854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spectaire Holdings Inc [SPEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPEC shares is $1.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPEC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has SPEC stock performed recently?

Spectaire Holdings Inc [SPEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.83. With this latest performance, SPEC shares dropped by -24.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.18 for Spectaire Holdings Inc [SPEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1459, while it was recorded at 0.7799 for the last single week of trading, and 5.1266 for the last 200 days.

Spectaire Holdings Inc [SPEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Spectaire Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.03 and a Current Ratio set at 0.04.

Insider trade positions for Spectaire Holdings Inc [SPEC]

The top three institutional holders of SPEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SPEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SPEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.