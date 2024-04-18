Sage Therapeutics Inc [SAGE] Revenue clocked in at $86.46 million, down -41.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Sage Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SAGE] plunged by -$3.06 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $12.57.

Sage Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -23.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAGE stock has declined by -53.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.67% and lost -41.99% year-on date.

The market cap for SAGE stock reached $755.58 million, with 60.04 million shares outstanding and 49.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 918.45K shares, SAGE reached a trading volume of 4311583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sage Therapeutics Inc [SAGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAGE shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sage Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-18-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Sage Therapeutics Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sage Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.55.

SAGE stock trade performance evaluation

Sage Therapeutics Inc [SAGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.59. With this latest performance, SAGE shares dropped by -35.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.11 for Sage Therapeutics Inc [SAGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.20, while it was recorded at 15.11 for the last single week of trading, and 23.43 for the last 200 days.

Sage Therapeutics Inc [SAGE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sage Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.49 and a Current Ratio set at 10.51.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sage Therapeutics Inc [SAGE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sage Therapeutics Inc go to 16.80%.

Sage Therapeutics Inc [SAGE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SAGE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SAGE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SAGE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.