Resmed Inc. [RMD] Revenue clocked in at $4.50 billion, up 1.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Resmed Inc. [NYSE: RMD] loss -5.97% on the last trading session, reaching $173.83 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 993.00K shares, RMD reached a trading volume of 3003453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Resmed Inc. [RMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMD shares is $206.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Resmed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $180 to $169. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Resmed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $273 to $202, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on RMD stock. On October 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for RMD shares from 210 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resmed Inc. is set at 4.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMD in the course of the last twelve months was 26.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.89.

Trading performance analysis for RMD stock

Resmed Inc. [RMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.30. With this latest performance, RMD shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.55 for Resmed Inc. [RMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.39, while it was recorded at 183.83 for the last single week of trading, and 173.38 for the last 200 days.

Resmed Inc. [RMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Resmed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.89 and a Current Ratio set at 3.11.

Resmed Inc. [RMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Resmed Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Resmed Inc. [RMD]

The top three institutional holders of RMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.