NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain 42.01% so far this year. What now?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] slipped around -1.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $73.42 at the close of the session, down -1.48%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 4216929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $70.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $33 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2023, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on NRG stock. On March 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for NRG shares from 35 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

How has NRG stock performed recently?

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 12.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.49 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.18, while it was recorded at 73.88 for the last single week of trading, and 47.99 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.