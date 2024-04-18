Market cap of Altimmune Inc [ALT] reaches 499.14M – now what?

Altimmune Inc [NASDAQ: ALT] loss -6.38% or -0.48 points to close at $7.04 with a heavy trading volume of 3629944 shares.

The daily chart for ALT points out that the company has recorded 156.00% gains over the past six months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, ALT reached to a volume of 3629944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altimmune Inc [ALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1160.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

Trading performance analysis for ALT stock

Altimmune Inc [ALT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.11. With this latest performance, ALT shares dropped by -22.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.33 for Altimmune Inc [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.63, while it was recorded at 7.70 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc [ALT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Altimmune Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.25 and a Current Ratio set at 17.25.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Altimmune Inc [ALT]

The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ALT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ALT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.