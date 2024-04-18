Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc [NBY] – find out why.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMEX: NBY] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.08.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also loss -9.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NBY stock has declined by -48.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -79.25% and lost -59.36% year-on date.

The market cap for NBY stock reached $2.99 million, with 36.06 million shares outstanding and 35.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, NBY reached a trading volume of 13389434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc [NBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBY shares is $2.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on NBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

NBY stock trade performance evaluation

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc [NBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.40. With this latest performance, NBY shares dropped by -40.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.30 for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1297, while it was recorded at 0.0848 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3545 for the last 200 days.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc [NBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc [NBY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.