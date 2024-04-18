INVO Bioscience Inc [INVO] Stock trading around $1.82 per share: What’s Next?

INVO Bioscience Inc [NASDAQ: INVO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 139.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 129.94%.

Over the last 12 months, INVO stock dropped by -82.16%. The one-year INVO Bioscience Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.0. The average equity rating for INVO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.77 million, with 2.62 million shares outstanding and 2.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 86.92K shares, INVO stock reached a trading volume of 225963707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on INVO Bioscience Inc [INVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for INVO Bioscience Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

INVO Stock Performance Analysis:

INVO Bioscience Inc [INVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 129.94. With this latest performance, INVO shares gained by 78.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 181.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.68 for INVO Bioscience Inc [INVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0135, while it was recorded at 1.0204 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4828 for the last 200 days.

Insight into INVO Bioscience Inc Fundamentals:

INVO Bioscience Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

INVO Bioscience Inc [INVO] Institutonal Ownership Details

