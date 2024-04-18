HSBC Securities slashes price target on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM] – find out why.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [NYSE: BAM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.51% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.30%.

Over the last 12 months, BAM stock rose by 17.74%. The one-year Brookfield Asset Management Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.99. The average equity rating for BAM stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.18 billion, with 413.03 million shares outstanding and 347.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, BAM stock reached a trading volume of 3514689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $43.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.48.

BAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, BAM shares dropped by -3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.38 for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.99, while it was recorded at 39.10 for the last single week of trading, and 36.24 for the last 200 days.

BAM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd go to 17.44%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.