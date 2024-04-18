Focus Universal Inc [FCUV] moved up 13.20: Why It’s Important

Focus Universal Inc [NASDAQ: FCUV] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.28 at the close of the session, up 13.20%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 157.55K shares, FCUV reached a trading volume of 4974620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Focus Universal Inc [FCUV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Focus Universal Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has FCUV stock performed recently?

Focus Universal Inc [FCUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.56. With this latest performance, FCUV shares dropped by -46.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.09 for Focus Universal Inc [FCUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4640, while it was recorded at 0.2826 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3861 for the last 200 days.

Focus Universal Inc [FCUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Focus Universal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Insider trade positions for Focus Universal Inc [FCUV]

The top three institutional holders of FCUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FCUV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FCUV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.