Fiserv, Inc. [FI] gain 10.73% so far this year. What now?

Fiserv, Inc. [NYSE: FI] surged by $0.7 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $147.10.

Fiserv, Inc. stock has also loss -4.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FI stock has inclined by 7.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.51% and gained 10.73% year-on date.

The market cap for FI stock reached $86.85 billion, with 594.00 million shares outstanding and 586.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, FI reached a trading volume of 2948916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fiserv, Inc. [FI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FI shares is $165.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FI stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Fiserv, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Fiserv, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on FI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv, Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for FI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for FI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

FI stock trade performance evaluation

Fiserv, Inc. [FI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, FI shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Fiserv, Inc. [FI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.17, while it was recorded at 149.30 for the last single week of trading, and 131.87 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv, Inc. [FI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fiserv, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fiserv, Inc. [FI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv, Inc. posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv, Inc. go to 15.03%.

Fiserv, Inc. [FI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.