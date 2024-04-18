Fastenal Co. [FAST] Is Currently -0.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fastenal Co. [NASDAQ: FAST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.38%.

Over the last 12 months, FAST stock rose by 28.71%. The one-year Fastenal Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.1. The average equity rating for FAST stock is currently 3.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $39.20 billion, with 571.98 million shares outstanding and 571.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, FAST stock reached a trading volume of 4217178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fastenal Co. [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $69.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 3.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Fastenal Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Fastenal Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Co. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 32.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.49.

FAST Stock Performance Analysis:

Fastenal Co. [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.38. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.44 for Fastenal Co. [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.53, while it was recorded at 69.40 for the last single week of trading, and 63.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fastenal Co. Fundamentals:

Fastenal Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.49 and a Current Ratio set at 4.83.

FAST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Co. go to 6.33%.

Fastenal Co. [FAST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FAST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.