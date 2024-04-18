Childrens Place Inc [PLCE] stock Downgrade by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $4

Childrens Place Inc [NASDAQ: PLCE] price surged by 16.46 percent to reach at $1.17.

The one-year PLCE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.76. The average equity rating for PLCE stock is currently 3.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Childrens Place Inc [PLCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLCE shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Childrens Place Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Childrens Place Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $19, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on PLCE stock. On November 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PLCE shares from 36 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Childrens Place Inc is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

PLCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Childrens Place Inc [PLCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.33. With this latest performance, PLCE shares dropped by -37.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.26 for Childrens Place Inc [PLCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.67, while it was recorded at 7.65 for the last single week of trading, and 22.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Childrens Place Inc Fundamentals:

Childrens Place Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

PLCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Childrens Place Inc go to -7.10%.

Childrens Place Inc [PLCE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PLCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PLCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PLCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.