BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc [BCAN] moved up 28.86: Why It’s Important

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: BCAN] gained 28.86% or 0.25 points to close at $1.13 with a heavy trading volume of 8306871 shares.

The daily chart for BCAN points out that the company has recorded -99.31% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 920.00K shares, BCAN reached to a volume of 8306871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc [BCAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

Trading performance analysis for BCAN stock

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc [BCAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.84. With this latest performance, BCAN shares dropped by -74.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.28 for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc [BCAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.1931, while it was recorded at 0.8854 for the last single week of trading, and 145.5643 for the last 200 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc [BCAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc [BCAN]

The top three institutional holders of BCAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BCAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BCAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.