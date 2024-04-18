ASML Holding NV [ASML] moved down -7.09: Why It’s Important

ASML Holding NV [NASDAQ: ASML] slipped around -69.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $907.61 at the close of the session, down -7.09%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, ASML reached a trading volume of 3724058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about ASML Holding NV [ASML]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASML shares is $1094.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASML stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for ASML Holding NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2024, representing the official price target for ASML Holding NV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASML Holding NV is set at 32.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASML in the course of the last twelve months was 101.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

How has ASML stock performed recently?

ASML Holding NV [ASML] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.87. With this latest performance, ASML shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for ASML Holding NV [ASML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 959.21, while it was recorded at 958.67 for the last single week of trading, and 750.81 for the last 200 days.

ASML Holding NV [ASML]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ASML Holding NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for ASML Holding NV [ASML]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML Holding NV go to 21.70%.

Insider trade positions for ASML Holding NV [ASML]

The top three institutional holders of ASML stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ASML stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ASML stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.