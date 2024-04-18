Airbnb Inc [ABNB] Is Currently 1.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Airbnb Inc [NASDAQ: ABNB] gained 1.09% on the last trading session, reaching $158.37 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 3903700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Airbnb Inc [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $147.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ABNB stock. On February 14, 2024, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 150 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc is set at 4.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 26.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.66.

Trading performance analysis for ABNB stock

Airbnb Inc [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.70, while it was recorded at 159.08 for the last single week of trading, and 140.69 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Airbnb Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc go to 23.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Airbnb Inc [ABNB]

The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ABNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.