why American Express Co. [AXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $225.96

American Express Co. [NYSE: AXP] slipped around -0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $218.34 at the close of the session, down -0.03%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 4176264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Express Co. [AXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $225.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for American Express Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2024, representing the official price target for American Express Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $212 to $222, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Co. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.30.

How has AXP stock performed recently?

American Express Co. [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for American Express Co. [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.81, while it was recorded at 218.16 for the last single week of trading, and 179.63 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for American Express Co. [AXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Co. go to 14.67%.

Insider trade positions for American Express Co. [AXP]

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.