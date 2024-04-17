Vistra Corp [VST] Revenue clocked in at $15.54 billion, up 75.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Vistra Corp [NYSE: VST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.78%.

Over the last 12 months, VST stock rose by 176.03%. The one-year Vistra Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.85. The average equity rating for VST stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $23.52 billion, with 351.46 million shares outstanding and 344.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, VST stock reached a trading volume of 6553555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vistra Corp [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $72.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 8.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

VST Stock Performance Analysis:

Vistra Corp [VST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 9.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.48 for Vistra Corp [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.08, while it was recorded at 69.66 for the last single week of trading, and 39.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vistra Corp Fundamentals:

Vistra Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Vistra Corp [VST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.