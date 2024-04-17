ST Microelectronics [STM] Is Currently -0.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ST Microelectronics [NYSE: STM] loss -0.76% or -0.31 points to close at $40.33 with a heavy trading volume of 4234476 shares.

The daily chart for STM points out that the company has recorded -5.97% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, STM reached to a volume of 4234476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ST Microelectronics [STM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $53.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for ST Microelectronics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2024, representing the official price target for ST Microelectronics stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ST Microelectronics is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for STM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.80.

Trading performance analysis for STM stock

ST Microelectronics [STM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.20. With this latest performance, STM shares dropped by -10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for ST Microelectronics [STM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.50, while it was recorded at 41.40 for the last single week of trading, and 45.66 for the last 200 days.

ST Microelectronics [STM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ST Microelectronics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.44 and a Current Ratio set at 3.17.

ST Microelectronics [STM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST Microelectronics go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ST Microelectronics [STM]

The top three institutional holders of STM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in STM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in STM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.