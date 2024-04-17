Market Analysts see Wayfair Inc [W] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Wayfair Inc [NYSE: W] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -1.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.35.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6924952 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wayfair Inc stands at 5.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.82%.

The market cap for W stock reached $6.66 billion, with 92.46 million shares outstanding and 85.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, W reached a trading volume of 6924952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $69.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on W stock. On January 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for W shares from 60 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.54. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.08 for Wayfair Inc [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.85, while it was recorded at 59.32 for the last single week of trading, and 59.66 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wayfair Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Insider trade positions for Wayfair Inc [W]

The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in W stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in W stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.