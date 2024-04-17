Liveperson Inc [LPSN] stock Downgrade by ROTH MKM analyst, price target now $2

Liveperson Inc [NASDAQ: LPSN] price plunged by -8.07 percent to reach at -$0.05.

The one-year LPSN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.11. The average equity rating for LPSN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Liveperson Inc [LPSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $2.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Liveperson Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Liveperson Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on LPSN stock. On July 12, 2023, analysts increased their price target for LPSN shares from 3 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liveperson Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

LPSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Liveperson Inc [LPSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.57. With this latest performance, LPSN shares dropped by -44.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.10 for Liveperson Inc [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5067, while it was recorded at 0.6348 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1173 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liveperson Inc Fundamentals:

Liveperson Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

LPSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liveperson Inc go to 15.00%.

Liveperson Inc [LPSN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LPSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LPSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LPSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.