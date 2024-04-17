For Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV], Analyst sees a rise to $114. What next?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [NYSE: LYV] plunged by -$7.56 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $92.21.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc stock has also loss -10.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYV stock has inclined by 1.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.06% and lost -1.49% year-on date.

The market cap for LYV stock reached $21.28 billion, with 233.30 million shares outstanding and 143.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 10063061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $118.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $100 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on LYV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

LYV stock trade performance evaluation

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.24. With this latest performance, LYV shares dropped by -11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.86 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.43, while it was recorded at 99.44 for the last single week of trading, and 89.96 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LYV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LYV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.