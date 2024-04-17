Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] Revenue clocked in at $74.16 million, up 13.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: DFLI] closed the trading session at $0.61.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.38 percent and weekly performance of 34.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 309.25K shares, DFLI reached to a volume of 17163140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFLI shares is $1.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on DFLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

DFLI stock trade performance evaluation

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.13. With this latest performance, DFLI shares gained by 16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5151, while it was recorded at 0.4853 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0731 for the last 200 days.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DFLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DFLI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DFLI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.