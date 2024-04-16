why Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.71

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] price plunged by -2.28 percent to reach at -$0.29.

The one-year ETRN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.06. The average equity rating for ETRN stock is currently 2.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $11.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ETRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

ETRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, ETRN shares gained by 10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.18 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.23, while it was recorded at 12.72 for the last single week of trading, and 10.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equitrans Midstream Corporation Fundamentals:

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

ETRN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation go to 8.60%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ETRN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ETRN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.