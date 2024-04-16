Salesforce Inc [CRM] Revenue clocked in at $34.86 billion, up 3.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Salesforce Inc [NYSE: CRM] slipped around -21.42 points on Monday, while shares priced at $272.90 at the close of the session, down -7.28%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, CRM reached a trading volume of 18351415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Salesforce Inc [CRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $336.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $240 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Salesforce Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $290 to $350, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc is set at 7.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 27.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

How has CRM stock performed recently?

Salesforce Inc [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.55. With this latest performance, CRM shares dropped by -10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.74 for Salesforce Inc [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 298.17, while it was recorded at 293.67 for the last single week of trading, and 245.85 for the last 200 days.

Salesforce Inc [CRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Salesforce Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings analysis for Salesforce Inc [CRM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc go to 16.22%.

Insider trade positions for Salesforce Inc [CRM]

The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.