Market Analysts see PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] falling to $62. Time to buy?

PayPal Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: PYPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.67% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.27%.

Over the last 12 months, PYPL stock dropped by -15.90%. The one-year PayPal Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.0. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 2.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $66.85 billion, with 1.07 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.38M shares, PYPL stock reached a trading volume of 10962893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $70.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2024, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc stock. On February 08, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 15.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

PYPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.12, while it was recorded at 65.36 for the last single week of trading, and 61.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PayPal Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

PayPal Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

PYPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc go to 19.80%.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PYPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.