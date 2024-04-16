Market Analysts see fuboTV Inc [FUBO] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -3.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.40.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7448346 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of fuboTV Inc stands at 5.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.63%.

The market cap for FUBO stock reached $419.30 million, with 299.22 million shares outstanding and 288.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.07M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 7448346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about fuboTV Inc [FUBO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc stock. On February 28, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FUBO shares from 6 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has FUBO stock performed recently?

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.39. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.46 for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7726, while it was recorded at 1.4920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4892 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

fuboTV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Insider trade positions for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]

The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FUBO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FUBO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.