Lyft Inc [LYFT] is 19.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lyft Inc [NASDAQ: LYFT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.84%.

Over the last 12 months, LYFT stock rose by 79.80%. The one-year Lyft Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.7. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.19 billion, with 391.24 million shares outstanding and 339.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.77M shares, LYFT stock reached a trading volume of 8781691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $16.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Lyft Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $17 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc stock. On January 11, 2024, analysts increased their price target for LYFT shares from 12 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.52 for Lyft Inc [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.07, while it was recorded at 18.63 for the last single week of trading, and 12.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyft Inc Fundamentals:

Lyft Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

LYFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lyft Inc go to 11.20%.

Lyft Inc [LYFT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LYFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.