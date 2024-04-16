Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] moved up 2.92: Why It’s Important

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [NYSE: GS] closed the trading session at $400.88.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.92 percent and weekly performance of -2.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, GS reached to a volume of 6170817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $433.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Edward Jones raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $333 to $449, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on GS stock. On January 18, 2024, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 357 to 360.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is set at 9.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 0.88.

GS stock trade performance evaluation

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.85 for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 394.47, while it was recorded at 399.86 for the last single week of trading, and 354.28 for the last 200 days.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. go to 17.20%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.