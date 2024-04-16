Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] moved down -1.39: Why It’s Important

Devon Energy Corp. [NYSE: DVN] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -1.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.68.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7826211 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Devon Energy Corp. stands at 2.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.87%.

The market cap for DVN stock reached $33.45 billion, with 635.70 million shares outstanding and 630.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.04M shares, DVN reached a trading volume of 7826211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $56.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $46 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $52, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on DVN stock. On December 06, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DVN shares from 57 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corp. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

How has DVN stock performed recently?

Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.57 for Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.84, while it was recorded at 53.73 for the last single week of trading, and 47.22 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Devon Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Earnings analysis for Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corp. go to -2.94%.

Insider trade positions for Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]

The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.