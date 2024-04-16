Alcoa Corp [AA] gain 7.56% so far this year. What now?

Alcoa Corp [NYSE: AA] surged by $1.37 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $36.57.

Alcoa Corp stock has also gained 0.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AA stock has inclined by 21.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.95% and gained 7.56% year-on date.

The market cap for AA stock reached $6.57 billion, with 178.47 million shares outstanding and 177.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 9862935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corp [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $32.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Alcoa Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corp is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corp [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 21.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.01 for Alcoa Corp [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.38, while it was recorded at 36.20 for the last single week of trading, and 29.64 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corp [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alcoa Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alcoa Corp [AA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corp go to 44.30%.

Alcoa Corp [AA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.