AES Corp. [AES] Is Currently -4.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AES Corp. [NYSE: AES] loss -4.09% or -0.69 points to close at $16.16 with a heavy trading volume of 10442813 shares.

The daily chart for AES points out that the company has recorded 23.83% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.84M shares, AES reached to a volume of 10442813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AES Corp. [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AES Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2023, representing the official price target for AES Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $23, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AES Corp. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

Trading performance analysis for AES stock

AES Corp. [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.69. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for AES Corp. [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.46, while it was recorded at 17.36 for the last single week of trading, and 17.40 for the last 200 days.

AES Corp. [AES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AES Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 0.68.

AES Corp. [AES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES Corp. go to 7.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AES Corp. [AES]

The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.