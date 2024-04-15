why TeraWulf Inc [WULF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.74

TeraWulf Inc [NASDAQ: WULF] slipped around -0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.04 at the close of the session, down -4.67%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.54M shares, WULF reached a trading volume of 9874656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TeraWulf Inc [WULF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $3.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2023, representing the official price target for TeraWulf Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on WULF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has WULF stock performed recently?

TeraWulf Inc [WULF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.19. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 17.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.12, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 1.92 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TeraWulf Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]

The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WULF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WULF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.