why Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $473.95

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] loss -1.41% on the last trading session, reaching $421.90 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.92M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 19175503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $473.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $465 to $520. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $490, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on MSFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 46.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MSFT stock

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 414.99, while it was recorded at 424.79 for the last single week of trading, and 365.90 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 16.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.