SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] fell -28.53% so far this year. What now?

SuperCom Ltd [NASDAQ: SPCB] gained 17.75% or 0.05 points to close at $0.28 with a heavy trading volume of 17732281 shares.

The daily chart for SPCB points out that the company has recorded -49.52% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, SPCB reached to a volume of 17732281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCB shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2017, representing the official price target for SuperCom Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.25, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SPCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for SPCB stock

SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, SPCB shares gained by 66.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.43 for SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1878, while it was recorded at 0.2393 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4339 for the last 200 days.

SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SuperCom Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.53 and a Current Ratio set at 8.31.

SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SuperCom Ltd posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCB.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]

The top three institutional holders of SPCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SPCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SPCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.