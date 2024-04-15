KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] Is Currently -0.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KULR Technology Group Inc [AMEX: KULR] loss -0.74% or -0.01 points to close at $0.80 with a heavy trading volume of 10259523 shares.

The daily chart for KULR points out that the company has recorded 100.25% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.81M shares, KULR reached to a volume of 10259523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KULR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KULR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for KULR Technology Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KULR Technology Group Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KULR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.85.

Trading performance analysis for KULR stock

KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.81. With this latest performance, KULR shares gained by 472.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KULR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.44 for KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2780, while it was recorded at 0.7727 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4231 for the last 200 days.

KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

KULR Technology Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.56.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]

The top three institutional holders of KULR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KULR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KULR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.