Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] moved down -1.20: Why It’s Important

Kinder Morgan Inc [NYSE: KMI] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -1.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.13.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15462037 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kinder Morgan Inc stands at 1.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.45%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The market cap for KMI stock reached $40.24 billion, with 2.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.03M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 15462037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.28.

How has KMI stock performed recently?

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.19 for Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.61, while it was recorded at 18.32 for the last single week of trading, and 17.30 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kinder Morgan Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.35.

Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]

The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KMI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KMI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.