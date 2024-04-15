Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO] is 82.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [AMEX: INDO] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 80.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.94.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 56102490 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd stands at 30.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.81%.

The market cap for INDO stock reached $50.09 million, with 10.14 million shares outstanding and 4.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 69.42K shares, INDO reached a trading volume of 56102490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDO shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on INDO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has INDO stock performed recently?

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.04. With this latest performance, INDO shares gained by 127.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.45 for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.21 for the last 200 days.

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.19 and a Current Ratio set at 5.19.

Insider trade positions for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO]

