For Tesla Inc [TSLA], Analyst sees a drop to $120. What next?

Tesla Inc [NASDAQ: TSLA] plunged by -$3.55 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $171.05.

Tesla Inc stock has also gained 3.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TSLA stock has declined by -24.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.96% and lost -31.16% year-on date.

The market cap for TSLA stock reached $544.76 billion, with 3.19 billion shares outstanding and 2.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 103.19M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 63991361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tesla Inc [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $193.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Tesla Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $196 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $205, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on TSLA stock. On April 04, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 320 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc is set at 7.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 125.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

TSLA stock trade performance evaluation

Tesla Inc [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.36 for Tesla Inc [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.85, while it was recorded at 173.45 for the last single week of trading, and 227.81 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc [TSLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tesla Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tesla Inc [TSLA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc go to 15.30%.

Tesla Inc [TSLA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TSLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.