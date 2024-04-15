For SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

SoFi Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SOFI] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $7.33.

SoFi Technologies Inc stock has also loss -0.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOFI stock has declined by -10.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.67% and lost -26.33% year-on date.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $7.74 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 977.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.13M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 35957845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $8.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $6.50 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2024, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on SOFI stock. On January 31, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for SOFI shares from 7 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOFI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.98.

SOFI stock trade performance evaluation

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.79, while it was recorded at 7.64 for the last single week of trading, and 8.20 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SOFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SOFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.