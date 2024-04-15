BofA Securities slashes price target on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] – find out why.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [NYSE: ITUB] loss -1.55% on the last trading session, reaching $6.35 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.94M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 15917214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ITUB stock. On November 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ITUB shares from 5.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.36.

Trading performance analysis for ITUB stock

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.21 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.82, while it was recorded at 6.52 for the last single week of trading, and 6.17 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR go to 9.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]

The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ITUB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ITUB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.