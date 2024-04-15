BofA Securities lifts Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Infosys Ltd ADR [NYSE: INFY] closed the trading session at $17.72.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.59 percent and weekly performance of -0.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.65M shares, INFY reached to a volume of 17657577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Infosys Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Infosys Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Neutral rating on INFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Ltd ADR is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.97.

INFY stock trade performance evaluation

Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.39 for Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.18, while it was recorded at 17.94 for the last single week of trading, and 17.91 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Infosys Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.97.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Ltd ADR go to 14.80%.

Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in INFY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in INFY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.