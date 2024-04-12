Zuora Inc [ZUO] moved up 5.01: Why It’s Important

Zuora Inc [NYSE: ZUO] closed the trading session at $8.80. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Zuora SEI Report: Flexible, Recurring Monetization Models Drive 3.4x Faster Growth Rates Than the S&P 500 Over the Past 12 Years.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern business, today released the latest Subscription Economy Index™(SEI) report, which found that companies in the SEI have experienced 3.4x faster growth rates than the S&P 500 over the past 12 years.

In 2023, amid economic challenges and slowed digital transformations, companies in the SEI demonstrated resilience through Total Monetization strategies. By aligning and evolving their monetization models with customer demand, they pursued innovative approaches beyond traditional subscriptions, including hybrid and flexible bundling strategies. This agility and customer focus have driven sustainable growth despite market uncertainties.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.38 percent and weekly performance of 3.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, ZUO reached to a volume of 2572941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zuora Inc [ZUO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $11.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zuora Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Zuora Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on ZUO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

ZUO stock trade performance evaluation

Zuora Inc [ZUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, ZUO shares dropped by -6.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for Zuora Inc [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading, and 8.96 for the last 200 days.

Zuora Inc [ZUO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zuora Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.37 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zuora Inc [ZUO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zuora Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZUO.

Zuora Inc [ZUO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZUO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ZUO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ZUO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.