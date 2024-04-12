Zomedica Corp [ZOM] Is Currently -0.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zomedica Corp [AMEX: ZOM] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, down -0.57%. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Zomedica to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 17, 2024.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic device products for equine and companion animals, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Larry Heaton, will present at the Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference on Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET, on Track 2.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The formal presentation will feature a fireside style Q&A session with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Scheduled 1×1 meetings with Zomedica’s management team are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 2524786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp [ZOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $0.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1348, while it was recorded at 0.1407 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1695 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zomedica Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.49 and a Current Ratio set at 11.06.

Earnings analysis for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zomedica Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZOM.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.