Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] Stock trading around $18.89 per share: What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co [NYSE: VSCO] gained 1.12% on the last trading session, reaching $18.89 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, VSCO reached a trading volume of 3145122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $19.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $34 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on VSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for VSCO stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, VSCO shares gained by 1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.04 for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.44, while it was recorded at 18.98 for the last single week of trading, and 21.30 for the last 200 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Victoria’s Secret & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Victoria’s Secret & Co go to -10.05%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]

The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.